Joe Biden: Americans Will Get Jabs First, Will Share Vaccine With World If There's Surplus

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said his government will ensure that Americans get the COVID-19 vaccine jabs first before they share any surplus with the rest of the world. Biden, who was speaking to reporters after attending an event with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck, said his administration will share a surplus of vaccine shots with other countries but only after each American is vaccinated. Earlier, Biden announced plans to procure an additional 100 million shots.

Biden told reporters that the United States has already invested $4 billion in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVAX initiative to help the agency vaccinate the rest of the world as quickly as possible. Biden said immunising Americans would not achieve anything until the rest of the world is vaccinated against the disease.

'60% seniors vaccinated'

Biden informed that the United States has vaccinated more than 60 percent of people over the age of 65 or older, the most vulnerable group to COVID-19. Biden said that seven weeks ago the number stood at less than 8 percent. Biden said his administration is administering hundreds of thousands of shots daily, adding that on Saturday they hit a record of 2.9 million vaccinations a day.

The Democratic leader reiterated that vaccinating Americans is the only way to recover from the downfall. The President added that in order to get back to normalcy and recover from the economic downfall, Americans will have to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. Biden will address the American people on Thursday to launch the next phase of COVID response and explain what the government will do to help and what Americans will have to do to recover quickly.

The United States Congress approved the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion virus relief bill pushed by Biden and Democrats. The House passed the bill with 220-211 votes in favour of the plan, giving Biden his first win since he assumed office in January 2020.

(Image Credit: AP)