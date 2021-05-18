Joe Biden And Kamala Harris' Incomes Dropped Dramatically In 2020, Tax Returns Show

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on May 17 released their tax returns, according to which their incomes dropped in 2020. Biden’s income fell dramatically from $1 million to $607,336 in 2020 as he dropped lucrative speaking engagements to campaign for the White House. Harris’s and Emhoff’s earnings, on the other hand, were substantially down from 2019, when they had $3,018,127 in taxable income and paid $1,185,628 in taxes.

Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden released their 2020 joint tax return. The papers showed that the couple saw their income fell by some 38 per cent from 2019, largely because Biden had to give up high-paying bookings on the speaker circuit when he launched his presidential campaign. According to Bloomberg, the Bidens paid $157,414 in federal income tax last year - a rate of 26 per cent. Their income fell from 2019 when they earned $985,223 and paid total taxes of $299,346.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, on the other hand, paid an even steeper price after she stood as Biden’s running mate in the presidential election. Harris’ 2020 joint tax returns with her husband, Doug Emhoff, record a federal adjusted gross income of $1.7 million last year. That was down from $3.1 million in 2019. Most of her reductions in earnings were accounted for by Emhoff’s relative fortunes. According to the document, Harris and Emhoff paid $621,893 in federal income tax in 2020, a tax rate of 37 per cent.

Biden ‘will continue to release tax returns’

Further, the new documents also showed that Bidens donated more than $30,000 to charity, which is about five per cent of their total income. The organisation benefitting from their money was the Beau Biden Foundation, which is a group seeking to combat child abuse set up in honour of their son who died in 2015 from the brain cancer glioblastoma. Harris and Emhoff, on the other hand, gave $27,000 to charity.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that former President Donald Trump had refused to release his tax returns. Trump had claimed that he was not able to do so as he was being audited by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which is the US government’s tax-collection agency. Ahead of the tax filing’s release, Jen Psaki, the current White House Press Secretary, on the hand, said that “we will continue to release the president's tax returns, as should be expected by every president of the United States”.

IMAGE: AP