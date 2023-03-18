Joe Biden And Leo Varadkar Celebrates St. Patrick's Day; Discusses Russia-Ukraine War

US President Joe Biden celebrated St. Patrick's day with the Irish PM Leo Varadkar on Friday. The Biden administration hosted the Taoiseach as a part of the longstanding White house tradition. Irish PM Leo Varadkar has thanked US president Biden for such a warm welcome. Taking to Twitter, US President wrote, " Taoiseach, St. Patrick's Day wouldn't be right without your visit. Ireland and the U.S. will always defend the shared values that comprise our nation's character. Together we stand to support Ukraine, hold Russia accountable, and take on the issues shaping the world."

Ireland and US celebrate St. Patrick's Day together

On Friday, while welcoming the Irish PM and sharing his Irish heritage, Biden said, "It’s a big day in my grandparents' household, our household, big day here.” Further, US President added, “Ireland and the United States share great friendship and long, long traditions.” Notably, both the leaders were wearing green ties and shamrocks in their suit pockets, which is a traditional Irish symbol. During their bilateral meeting, Varadkar thanked Biden for his “support and understanding for our position on Brexit.” Further, they discussed the situation of the Russia-Ukraine war. Biden thanked the Taoiseach for his support to Ukraine and said, " It means a great deal, speaking out against Russian aggression."

Meanwhile, Varadkar said that he never thought they would see a war like this happen in Europe in his lifetime and affirmed Ireland's support to Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” After the meeting in the White House ended, both the leaders had gone to Capitol Hill for a Friends of Ireland Caucus luncheon hosted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. In the evening, the Taoiseach would give the president with a crystal bowl full of shamrocks, as per tradition.

