Joe Biden Announces $2.3bn Investment To Tackle Climate Change As Heatwave Hits US

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a $2.3 billion investment to help build infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather and natural disasters. He outlines the measures in Massachusetts while a heatwave has already engulfed Europe and North America in extreme weather.

However, Biden called climate change a “clear and present danger”, his announcement fell short of declaring climate change an emergency which would have granted even more powers to tackle global warming. The US President set aside a fund for climate change as people across two dozen states are leaving under heat warnings.

“As president, I have a responsibility to act with urgency and resolve when our nation faces clear and present danger,” Biden said.

He added, “And that’s what climate change is about. It is literally, not figuratively, a clear and present danger. The health of our citizens and our communities is literally at stake.”

Today over 100 million Americans are suffering from extreme heat.



I announced that I'll make a historic investment in resilient infrastructure that will help communities across the U.S. prepare for disasters like the heat waves we are seeing today. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 20, 2022

As concerns over climate change continue to concern people, Biden unveiled a range of initiatives that are aimed at helping salvage his climate agenda. The US President addressed how climate change has put US’ national security at “stake” and said, “Extreme weather is already damaging our military installations here in the States. And our economy is at risk. So we have to act.”

“Extreme weather disrupts supply chains, causing delays and shortages for consumers and businesses. Climate change is literally an existential threat to our nation and to the world,” Biden said.

‘Congress is not acting as it should’, said Biden

Earlier, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who owns a coal company, appeared to back out from supporting a new clean energy bill which left it dooming in the Senate. The bill failed just two weeks after the US supreme court limited the ability of the federal government to curb emissions from the power plants. Noting the actions of the lawmakers, Biden said, “Since Congress is not acting as it should — and these guys here are, but we’re not getting many Republican votes — this is an emergency. An emergency. And I will — I will look at it that way.”

“As President, I’ll use my executive powers to combat climate — the climate crisis in the absence of congressional actions, notwithstanding their incredible action,” he added.

President Biden will continue taking bold action to secure a safe, healthy, clean energy future – all while saving families money, delivering clean air and water, advancing environmental justice, and boosting American manufacturing & competitiveness. https://t.co/4q5Yy6gikX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 20, 2022

$2.3bn