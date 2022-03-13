Joe Biden Announces Kashmiri Pandit Shefali Razdan Duggal As US Ambassador To Netherlands

In a significant development, on March 11 the White House mentioned that US President Joe Biden has nominated Kashmiri Pandit Shefali Razdan Dugga as Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Netherlands. The announcement comes weeks after Indian-origin Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi had said at a Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora, "The Kashmiri Pandit community is one of the most successful Indian American communities."

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration: Shefali Razdan Duggal, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of the Netherlands," the White House's press statement read.

Who is Shefali Razdan Dugga, USA's Nominee for Ambassador to the Netherlands?

Duggal, an immigrant to the US from Kashmir, is known as a notable political activist, women's rights advocate, and human rights campaigner, the White House stated. While she is a Western Regional Advisor, Duggal has been a former Presidential Appointee to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum Council. A San Francisco Committee member of Human Rights Watch and the Wake Forest University Leadership and Character Council, Duggal is a recipient of multiple civic awards, including being recognised as a Community Hero by the California State Assembly and as one of the Most Powerful Women in California by the National Diversity Council of the US.

Under the Joe Biden-led regime, Duggal served as National Co-chair of Women, and as Deputy National Finance Chair at the Democratic National Committee. Having studied in the US, Duggal's alma mater is Miami University for Mass Communication degree and Media Ecology from New York University.

US recognises Kashmiri Pandits' history

During a special screening of 'The Kashmir Files' at the US Capitol, Krishnamoorthi, referring to Kashmiri Pandits, said, "When you are running for your life, when you are dispossessed of possession you know the real meaning of life. You know how to appreciate it, cultivate it and nurture it wherever you are and make sure everybody remembers their heritage and roots."

Further, Senator from Virginia Mark Warner had said, "Our aim is deepening the US-India partnership. I remain optimistic about the United States and India relationship, and I continue to believe we can make great strides together."

"As two of the world's largest democracies and with the incredible India American population that contributes so much to our culture, commerce and community in this country it is critical for us to deepen and broaden the existing partnership and friendship," the US Senator further said.