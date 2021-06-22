Joe Biden Announces Plan To Share 55 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Globally By June End

After committing to dispatch the coronavirus vaccine doses to regional partner and key ally India, the Unites States' President Joe Biden on Monday announced its plan to allocate 55 million doses as a part of the 80 million doses he had pledged to allocate by June end. Earlier this month, the US Administration had announced the plan for the first 25 million doses that the US has started shipping, and Monday's announcement completes the list for the remaining 55 million doses, informed White House.

The statement from the White House further added that Biden-Harris is in talks with US vaccine manufacturers to produce more vaccines to share with the world.

"In addition to sharing doses from our own vaccine supply, the Biden-Harris Administration is also committed to working with our U.S. manufacturers to produce more vaccine to share with the world," added the White House notice.

Additionally, President Biden before the G7 meeting had announced that the 'U.S. will purchase half a billion Pfizer doses and donate them to 92 low- and lower middle-income countries and members of the African Union'. The country is also enhancing its vaccine production through the Quad partnership and the International Development Finance Corporation’s support. Both Africa and India will receive more than 1 billion doses in 2021 and 2022.

The US President had reaffirmed his commitment to leading an international and coordinated vaccination effort, announcing that he will donate 80 million COVID-19 vaccines – the 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines previously announced and an additional 20 million doses by the end of June. NSA to President Joe Biden on June 3 had said that the US approach has been to prioritize South and Southeast Asia, including countries like India, Nepal, the Philippines, and others that are undergoing surges right now. "portion of those doses will go to India, which has, obviously, dealt with a surge, and we've seen the gripping images coming from that country,” added Jake Sullivan.

US's plan to deliver 55 million doses

The White House statement additionally listed out the plan to allocate 55 million doses out of which, approximately 41 million will be shared through COVAX, approximately 14 million – or 25% of these 55 million vaccines – will be shared with regional priorities and other recipients. Vice President Kamala Harris had also spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the US will start sharing the first 25 million (2.5 crore) doses of COVID vaccines to their respective countries.