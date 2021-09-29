Joe Biden Approves $1BN To Upgrade 1,300 Clinics In US; Major Chunk For COVID Centres

The US Department of Health and Human Services said that President Joe Biden-led administration has sanctioned 1 billion dollars to upgrade the equipment in order to meet the requirement of the coronavirus treatment. According to the statement released by the Department of Health and Human Services, the fund would benefit nearly 1,300 wellness hospitals in underserved communities across the United States."Today, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded nearly 1 billion dollars in American Rescue Plan funding to nearly 1,300 Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Health Center Program-funded health centres in all 50 states ... to support major healthcare construction and renovation projects," the HHS said in a statement.

Further, the statement said the recently allocated fund would strengthen primary health care infrastructure as well as help in boosting advanced health equity. Also, the Biden administration has categorically mentioned advancing health facilities for underserved communities. Apart from upgrading infrastructures, it has dedicated a major chunk of funds to support COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination. "Health centres are lifelines for many of our most vulnerable families across the country, especially amidst the pandemic. Thanks to American Rescue Plan funds, we're modernizing facilities across the country to better meet the most pressing public health challenges associated with COVID-19," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the release.

"Health centres will use this funding for COVID-19-related capital needs, constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities to enhance response to pandemics and purchasing new state-of-the-art equipment, including telehealth technology, mobile medical vans and freezers to store vaccines, the release said.

Pandemic is nowhere near "under control" in the US: Dr Fauci

It is worth mentioning the Biden administration faced widespread criticism for not handling the covid pandemic properly after the highly contagious delta variant hit the country months after he took oath as President. Earlier this month, White House Chief medical Adviser Anthony Fauci expressed concerns over rising coronavirus cases in the country. He said the deadly pandemic is nowhere near "under control" in the US. "Right now, we're still in pandemic mode, because we have 1,60,000 new infections a day. That's not even modestly good control," Fauci was quoted as saying by The Hill. Further, he appealed to the US citizens to take the coronavirus vaccine at the earliest.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP