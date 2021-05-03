Joe Biden Asserts 'Al Qaeda Greatly Degraded In Afghanistan, But US Will Remain Vigilant'

In view of the 10th anniversary of the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden, President Joe Biden reiterated US commitment to stand against terrorism. Biden stated that American troops are returning from Afghanistan and acknowledged that Al Qaeda was 'greatly degraded' on Afghan soil. However, Joe Biden also asserted that the United States will continue to remain vigilant about the looming threat posed by other terrorist groups that have 'metastasized around the world'.

As we bring to an end America’s longest war, draw down last of our troops from Afghan, al Qaeda is greatly degraded there. But US will remain vigilant about the threat from terrorist groups that have metastasized around world: US Prez on 10th anniversary of Osama bin Laden raid pic.twitter.com/5BCSgK1kpY — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

Al Qaeda promises 'war on all fronts'

Even as Joe Biden has committed to troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Al-Qaeda has hinted that its war with America is far from over. In an interview with CNN, an al-Qaeda official commented that the terrorist group aims to continue its war with the US on 'all other fronts' unless America is 'expelled from the rest of the Islamic world'. The terrorist group's statement came ahead of of 10th anniversary of the raid that killed Bin Laden. Al-Qaeda has stated that it plans a comeback after all American forces leave Afghanistan. Moreover, the terrorist group also remarked that it will partner up with the Taliban once again after the US forces withdraw.

"Thanks to Afghans for the protection of comrades-in-arms, many such jihadi fronts have been successfully operating in different parts of the Islamic world for a long time," al-Qaeda's spokesperson told CNN.

The US forces' withdrawal follows after a historic agreement between the US and the Taliban in February 2020. On its part of the deal, the Taliban promised to cut ties with Al Qaeda which led the US to invade Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks. However, Al Qaeda's recent statement suggests that the Taliban is being less than honest with the Biden administration.

"This confirms what the UN has been saying that, 'the Taliban regularly consulted' with al Qaeda during its negotiations with the United States while guaranteeing that they 'would honor their historical ties' with the terrorist group," said Peter Bergen, CNN terrorism expert.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry too had echoed a similar response and stated that the Taliban's claims of maintaining peace in the country are sham since the terrorist outfit maintains close ties with Pakistani Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups in the region.

US troop to withdraw from Afghanistan

Earlier in April, US President Joe Biden announced the decision to withdraw the remaining American troops from Afghanistan starting on May 1. Biden also remarked that the troop withdrawal will be completed by September 11, which would also mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that ignited the war in Afghanistan, marking the longest conflict in American history.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image Credits: AP/PTI