Joe Biden Asserts He Can 'beat Donald Trump' In 2024 Presidential Race

US President Joe Biden is certain that he would win the presidential race against Donald Trump if it happens again, according to a remark made by him on Tuesday. Biden, in a conversation with CNN’s Jake Tapper, answered if he thinks he’s the “only one who can beat Donald Trump,” to which he responded, “I believe I can beat Donald Trump again.”

The 79-year-old, who has consistently faced scrutiny due to his old age, also spoke about how his work speaks for itself. “They’re concerned about whether or not I can get anything done. Look what I’ve gotten done. Name me a president in recent history that’s gotten as much done as I have in the first two years. Not a joke. You may not like what I got done, but the vast majority of the American people do like what I got done,” he said.

“It’s a matter of, can you do the job? And I believe I can do the job. I’ve been able to do the job,” Biden added.

Biden shares future plans, addresses son Hunter's alleged crimes

He further told Tapper that his key goal as of now is the upcoming congressional contests, and clarified that he will start pondering about his political future after the elections conclude. “I’m not going to make this about my decision. I’m going to make this about this off-year election. After that’s done in November, then I’m going to be in the process of deciding,” he said.

For the first time, the President publicly addressed the possibility of his son Hunter facing criminal charges for alleged gun-purchase and tax-related crimes. The 52-year-old admitted in an interview with CNN that he suffered from drug addiction when he bought a gun.

Speaking about his son, Biden said that he is proud of him for admitting his struggles. “This is a kid who got – not a kid, he’s a grown man – he got hooked on, like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs. He’s overcome that. He’s established a new life,” he said. “I’m confident that he is – what he says and does are consistent with what happens. And for example, he wrote a book about his problems and was straightforward about it. I’m proud of him,” he added.