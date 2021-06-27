Joe Biden Assures Afghanistan Of Sustained American Support After Withdrawal Of Troops

US President Joe Biden, on June 26, reassured Afghanistan of their assistance through "an enduring partnership" after the withdrawal of troops. The statement came after Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani along with the Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah met President Biden on Friday amid continued escalation of violence by the Taliban, who have backed out of peace talks till the departure of US troops.

Abdullah oversees Kabul's peace negotiations with the Taliban.

Taking to Twitter, President Biden wrote:

It was an honor to welcome President Ghani and Chairman Abdullah to the White House this afternoon.



We will continue to provide assistance through our enduring partnership with Afghanistan to promote a peaceful and stable future that the Afghan people want and deserve.

US shelled $88 billion in Afghanistan's security assistance: White House

During the meet in Washington, the Biden administration promised continued partnership even as US and NATO forces are set to withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11. This will end a nearly 20-year-old war that claimed thousands of lives. According to US Defense Department, more than 2,400 US troops have been killed and 20,000 wounded since 2001. It's estimated that over 3,800 US private security contractors have been killed in the war-torn country.

According to the White House press release, since 2002, the US has provided nearly $88 billion in security assistance, $36 billion in civilian assistance, including $787 million specifically intended to support Afghan women and girls, and nearly $3.9 billion in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

"Our strong support and partnership is designed to prevent Afghanistan from ever again being used as a safe haven for terrorism; maintain Afghan stability and build self-reliance; promote economic growth; preserve social gains in education, health and women’s empowerment and the rule of law; protect the rights of women, girls, and minorities; bolster Afghan civil society, and respond to humanitarian needs," the White House said.

Boosting Afghanistan's self-reliance, Biden said they would have to "decide their future, what they want." He said that while US and NATO troops may be leaving but US' support for Afghanistan is not "ending".

Ashraf Ghani said the rise in the number of Afghans signing up for the military is a sign of hope. He also acknowledged the forthcoming difficulties, suggesting the moment was comparable to the days the US faced during its civil war.