Joe Biden At COP27 Apologises For US Withdrawal From The Paris Climate Accord Under Trump

Addressing the United Nation's COP27 climate summit, US President Joe Biden apologised for the country’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord under the Donald Trump administration. Asserting tthat the US will be meeting its targets by 2030, Biden noted that the US shouldn’t have pulled out of the accord.

This is not the first time Biden apologised for the action of his predecessor. The US President apologised for Trump’s withdrawal from the accord at the 2021 COP26 summit as well. Speaking on the matter at this year’s COP27 Summit, Biden said, “We immediately rejoined the Paris agreement. We convened a major climate summit and re-established…” His words were interrupted by the applause which followed after the admission. Continuing with his speech, Biden asserted, “I apologise we ever pulled out of the agreement (Paris Climate Accord)”

'My Administration has led with a bold agenda': Biden

Emphasising the Inflation Reduction Act recently launched by the Biden administration, the US President in his address said, “My administration has led with a bold agenda to address the climate crisis and increase energy security at home and around the world." He then went on to assert how the United States of America has spurred countries around the world to raise climate ambition.

Commenting on his history of association with the climate cause, Biden said, "I introduced the first piece of climate legislation in the US Senate way back in 1986, 36 years ago," adding that his "commitment to this issue has been unwavering." “Today finally, thanks to the action we have taken, I can stand here as the President of the United States and say with confidence that the USA will meet our admission targets by 2030," he added.

In November 2020, the USA under the Trump administration became the first nation in the world to formally withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. The deal which was drafted in 2015 was initiated with the aim to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change. On his first day of the presidency, Biden signed the instrument to rejoin the Paris climate agreement. Commenting on the rejoining, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

asserted in 2021, that “The Paris Agreement is an unprecedented framework for global action. We know because we helped design it and make it a reality.”