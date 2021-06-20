Joe Biden Attends Church A Day After Bishops Challenge His Support To Abortion Rights

US President Joe Biden, on June 19, attended church in his home town Wilmington, a day after Roman Catholic bishops issued a challenge to him over his support for abortion rights. Biden along with First Lady Jill visited Brandywine Community Church and later the graveyard where Biden’s first wife Neilia, son Beau and infant daughter Naomi are buried. The 78-year-old is a devoted catholic and has been spotted attending church Mass at least once every week.

Biden, who himself is only the second Roman Catholic to be elected for the Presidential position, supports the landmark 1973 US Supreme Court decision that grants women the constitutional right to abortion. However, the decision is at odds with church teachings, which have lampooned the incumbent leader for his support. On June 18, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops voted in favour of a process that could jeopardize the eligibility of lawmakers like Biden for communion.

"We've never had a situation like this where the executive is a Catholic president opposed to the teaching of the church," Bishop Liam Cary of the Diocese of Baker in Oregon said.

'not going to happen'

Meanwhile, speaking about the same on Friday, Biden dismissed the possibility that he could be denied communion. Addressing reporters, the top Democrat asserted that it was a “private matter” but said that he does not think it was going to happen. It is important to note that it is up to each local bishop to decide who receives communion in their diocese.

The president's previous visit to the Brandywine Community church was in February. On his maiden visit to Delaware in the aftermath of swearing in as America's President, Biden flew aboard Air Force One and said he went home to help his wife figure out what other "stuff" they needed in the White House. The president made the trip even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Americans to put off travel because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, with vaccination in full force, the situation has improved and Biden on Saturday was seen enjoying his visit to Wilmington.

File Image: AP