Joe Biden Authorises Release Of 1mn Barrels Of Oil Per Day For Six Months From Reserve

Biden administration on Wednesday authorised the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) for at least six months to battle the inflation and surging oil prices after sanctioning Russian oil imports. "Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away,” US President Joe Biden told reporters at the briefing. The move is aimed at ensuring that an adequate supply of petroleum keeps flowing.

The latter also stated that he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and that he was authorizing an additional $800 million in weapons to Ukraine Army. "This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine," Biden said in a statement.

"We cannot rest now. As I assured President Zelenskyy, the American people will continue to stand with the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom," he added.

President Biden: "Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away." pic.twitter.com/bRiE5u2sRz — CSPAN (@cspan) April 12, 2022

A coordinated effort pledged by 31 members of the International Energy Agency (IEA)

Biden’s latest SPR oil release is part of a coordinated effort pledged by 31 members of the International Energy Agency (IEA). Other IEA member countries collectively agreed to release an additional 30 million barrels of petroleum from their emergency reserves, bringing the total release to 60 million barrels.

The reserve was designed to contain at least 714 million barrels of crude oil across four storage sites along the Gulf of Mexico, where much of the US petroleum refining capacity is located. The SPR releases crude oil only during the emergency and under four conditions, drawdowns, test sales, exchange agreements, and non-emergency sales. This release commitment is the first emergency drawdown of the United States since 2011, when IEA members collectively released 60 million barrels in response to disruptions in Libya, according to the US energy information administration.

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm had also released a statement, informing that US President Biden had officially authorized him to make an initial commitment on behalf of the United States of 30 million barrels of oil to be released from the strategic reserves. Additionally, measures would be taken "should the conditions warrant it," he said.