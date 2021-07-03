Joe Biden Backs Removing Sexual Assault, Harassment Prosecution From US Military

US President Joe Biden on July 2 announced his support for removing the investigation and prosecution of sexual assault cases in the armed forces from the military chain of command. Recommended by an independent civilian panel that looked at sexual assault in the military, the change has long been supported by advocates for sexual assault victims who say it will improve the handling of sexual assault allegations. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had already announced that he backed the same recommendation made by the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assualt on the Military when the group presented him with recommendations.

"I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward by the Independent Review Commission on Military Sexual Assault (IRC), including removing the investigation and prosecution of sexual assault from the chain of command and creating highly specialized units to handle these cases and related crimes," Biden said in a statement.

The US President went on to say that sexual assault is an “abuse of power” and an “affront to our shared humanity”. He added that sexual assault in the military is “double damaging” because it also shreds the unity and cohesion that is essential to the functioning of the US military and to the country’s national defence. Biden also said that he is looking forward to working with Congress to implement these necessary reforms and promote a work environment that is free from sexual assault and harassment for every one of our brave service members.

"Today’s announcement is the beginning, not the end of our work," Biden said. "This will be among the most significant reforms to our military undertaken in recent history, and I’m committed to delivering results”.

Defense Secy backs change in prosecution

It is worth mentioning that the Pentagon has long resisted such a change, but Austin and other senior leaders are slowly acknowledging that the military has failed to make progress against sexual assault, and some changes are needed. According to AP, Austin has pledged to work with Congress to make the changes, saying they will give the department “real opportunities to finally end the scourge of sexual assault and sexual harassment in the military”. He also said that he supports taking sexual assault and related crimes away from the chain of command, and let independent military lawyers handle them.

Currently, commanders are responsible for the investigation and prosecution of crimes allegedly committed by their subordinates. As per reports, more than a dozen commanders and unit leaders were sacked in December after a series of murders and sex crimes at a major US military base. According to the Defense Department's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office, there were nearly 7,816 sexual assault complaints in the armed forces in 2020, a slight fall from the record 7,825 of 2019.

(Image: AP)

