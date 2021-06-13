Joe Biden Backs Transparent COVID Origin Probe, Says 'world Needs Access To Chinese Labs'

US President Joe Biden has called on China to act more responsibly in terms of international norms and human rights and with transparency in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference after the G7 Summit concluded on Sunday, Biden said the world needs access to Chinese laboratories to find the truth behind the origin of the deadly Coronavirus.

“One of the things raised in G7 Summit was that we don’t have access to Chinese labs to determine whether or not this (COVID-19) was a consequence of bats interfacing with humans, or whether it was the result of an experiment in a laboratory. It is important to know the answer because we need to build a system by which we can know what can cause another pandemic. The world needs access to the labs. So, in the G7 we discussed whether we can put together an international basis upon which we could have a bottom-line on transparency with China,” Biden told the media.

The US President also mentioned that he proposed a democratic and climate-friendly alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). “I proposed that we have a democratic alternative to China's BRI initiative – the Build Back Better. They have agreed to it. We agreed to form a committee to put together details of the initiative. We are going to insist on high standards for a climate-friendly alternative to BRI,” said.

Noting some of the discussions made at the G7 Summit on Chinese activities, was that the leaders agreed to explicitly call out human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong; to coordinate a common strategy to deal with China – non-market policies that undermine global competition; to take serious actions against forced labour in the solar, agriculture industries, said Biden.

Biden said the US is looking to have a straightforward dealing with China. “As I told Xi Jinping myself, I am not looking for conflict. Where we cooperate, we cooperate, where we disagree, we will state frankly. And we will respond to inconsistent actions. For example, we talked about trade, whether or not their agricultural policy makes sense. You are demanding that if I do business with your country, I have to share all my trade secrets and give you 51% of that, no,” he added.

China had become one of the more compelling sub lots of the wealthy nations' summit, their first since 2019. Last year's gathering was cancelled because of COVID-19, and recovery from the pandemic dominated this year's discussions, with leaders expected to share at least 1 billion vaccine shots with struggling countries.

The allies also took the first steps in presenting an infrastructure proposal called “Build Back Better for the World,” a name echoing Biden's campaign slogan. The plan calls for spending hundreds of billions of dollars in collaboration with the private sector while adhering to climate standards and labour practices.

It's designed to compete with China's trillion-dollar “Belt and Road Initiative,” which has launched a network of projects and maritime lanes that snake around large portions of the world, primarily Asia and Africa. Critics say China's projects often create massive debt and expose nations to undue influence by Beijing.