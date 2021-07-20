Joe Biden Backtracks On Facebook 'killing People' Remark, Calls For More Action Instead

After accusing social media giant Facebook of “killing people” by not controlling COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, US President Joe Biden appeared to tone down his remarks about the platform and urged that the world’s largest social network should do more amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, appearing to further retract Biden’s remarks that had already prompted a response from Facebook, the White House press secretary on July 19 said that the government is not in a “war or in a battle” with Facebook. Psaki said that the main enemy in the entire situation is the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Psaki said, “But let me just note that we’re not in a war or a battle with Facebook; we’re in a battle with the virus.”

“And the problem we’re seeing, that our Surgeon General elevated just last week, is that disinformation, travelling through a range of mediums,” she said referring to the remarks made by US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy who on July 15 termed COVID-19 misinformation an “infodemic” by the World Health Organization (WHO) was deadly. Psaki also said, “some of them are a range of social media platforms, some of them are media, some of them are through the mouth of public officials...that bad information, inaccurate information about vaccines is killing people.”

When asked about the flap, Biden stressed in a reply, “Facebook isn't killing people” while adding that he learned a dozen people were largely responsible for disseminating misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines. US President said, “These 12 people who are out there giving misinformation -- anyone listening to it is getting hurt by it. It's killing people. It's bad information.”

"My hope is that Facebook, instead of taking it personally -- that somehow I'm saying Facebook is killing people -- that they would do something about the misinformation, the outrageous misinformation about the vaccine," he said. "That's what I meant."

Earlier on July 16, when US President Joe Biden was asked about the misinformation on social media and his message to the tech giants, he told the reporters at White House, “They're killing people.... Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they're killing people.” Meanwhile, Murthy had said on July 15, “Misinformation poses an imminent and insidious threat to our nation’s health...We must confront misinformation as a nation. Lives are depending on it.”

Facebook on Biden's 'killing people' remark

After US President Joe Biden emphasised that Facebook is “killing people” due to its poor management of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, the social media giant laid arguments in defence on July 17. Not only did Facebook cited facts that would tell a different story, but the company also mentioned that the platform is not the reason why the Biden administration’s immunisation goal was “missed.” In a corporate blog published on Saturday titled “Moving Past the Finger Pointing”, Guy Rosen, a company vice president noted, “At a time when COVID-19 cases are rising in America, the Biden administration has chosen to blame a handful of American social media companies.”

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay