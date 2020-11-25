Joe Biden Becomes First Presidential Candidate In America To Get Over 80 Million Votes

US President-elect Joe Biden has become the first presidential candidate in the nation to win over 80 million votes, with his record-breaking number of popular votes still expected to increase in the upcoming days as the ballots are still being counted across the United States. According to reports, as of November 24, Biden has won 80,011,000 votes while incumbent Donald Trump had over 73,800,000 votes. The President-elect’s votes are set to make him the candidate to win the second-highest number of popular votes in American history.

Biden has more than 306 electoral votes while Trump is reportedly at 232 and at least 270 electoral votes are needed to become the President of the United States. This year’s presidential elections influenced with socio-economic issues had to be contested amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to a record number of Americans voting by mail to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus and the vote counting took several days after the Election Day of November 3.

US Election 2020 which will go down the history for several reasons but the record set by the President-elect reinforced his decisive win over Trump. Meanwhile, the Republican leader has not yet conceded even as his administration has initiated the formal presidential transition process. On November 23, the General Services Administration acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory over Trump as a number of states have even certified the election results.

Joe Biden picks diverse Cabinet

Soon after the Trump administration acknowledged Biden’s win for the first time, the President-elect on November 24 unveiled officials for six important posts who will make up his national security and foreign policy team. “America is back,” Biden said while presenting his picks from the secretary of state, national security advisor, homeland security secretary, intelligence chief, UN ambassador and climate change envoy. The 78-year-old said that after he is inaugurated on January 20, the United States will once again sit at the head of the table, ready to confront the adversaries and not reject the country’s allies.

I’ve long said that America leads not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.



I am proud to put forward this incredible team that will lead by example. pic.twitter.com/mz9twkgcil — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 24, 2020

