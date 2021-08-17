US President Joe Biden, on Monday, made his first comments on the gruesome crisis that has shadowed Afghanistan following the US troop withdrawal. His remarks came just a day after the Islamist Fundamentalist group Taliban took over Kabul, prompting the country’s President Ashraf Ghani to flee and the military to collapse. While Biden has been widely blamed for jeopardising the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, he said that it was not his fault but that of Afghanistan’s leaders and security forces.

Pinning the blame on Afghan leaders and military for the crisis, Biden said that if they could not protect their country now, there was no chance that a few more years of US military boots on the ground could have made any difference. He particularly lambasted Ashraf Ghani led administration highlighting that they were unable to come together for their people and negotiate.

“The American forces would not fight and die in a war that Afghan forces are not ready to fight for themselves,” he said.

Asserting that the US has religiously done its duty, Biden said the American Administration trained Afghan troops and provided them with combat equipment. Additionally, the US spent over a trillion dollars over the course of two decades- paid the soldiers' salaries, provided for the maintenance of their air force amongst other things. "We gave them every chance to determine their own future. What we could not provide them was the will to fight for their future," he said.

Joe Biden blames Afghanistan leaders & military for Taliban's victory; washes US hands off https://t.co/h8SR9uNURL — Republic (@republic) August 16, 2021

'US entered Afghanistan to prevent al-Qaeda and not nation-building': Joe Biden

Defending the precipitous move by the US, Joe Biden asserted the American troops had entered Afghanistan in 2001 as a retaliation to al-Qaeda's 9/11 attacks. The objective of deploying forces in the foreign land was to prevent further terror attacks orchestrated by al-Qaeda from Afghanistan and not aid Afghanistan in nation-building.

Asserting that the US had not entered Afghanistan for counter-terrorism or reforming the country, Biden said, 'The US entered with clear goals to make sure al-Qaeda did not use Afghanistan. We did not enter Afghanistan with an aim of nation-building and of curbing insurgency.'

Image: AP