Joe Biden Blames White House Staffers For Classified Docs; Says They Packed ‘stray Papers’

US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, dismissed the classified documents that were recovered in his Delaware home as "stray papers," saying that they ended up on the property due to the carelessness of his aides who packed the White House. The US President did not identify the aides with names. "The best of my knowledge, the kinds of things they picked up are things that are from 1974 and stray papers," said the Democrat President during an interview with the PBS News Hour on Feb 8.

Biden also noted that there "may be something else, I don’t know,” when asked about his response to new batches of the classified documents recovered by the FBI at his Wilmington residence. It is understood that the US House Oversight Committee, last week, dispatched the formal letters to some of its close aides of Biden whom he employed at his Penn Biden Center think tank in Washington, DC, and his Wilmington home.

Building that housed office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the Penn Biden Center, is seen at the corner of Constitution and Louisiana Avenue NW, in Washington. Credit: AP

'No one has had to threaten to do anything': Biden

Democrat leader downplayed the classified material, saying that it is nothing like his predecessor former Republican President Donald Trump's case. The latter is being investigated for the classified documents that were retrieved by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officers at his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago. “No one has had to threaten to do anything,” said Biden during the interview, adding that he didn’t have the vice presidential and senate documents “laid out” on the floor, with “top secret code word and all the rest."

Biden was referring to more than 150 sensitive documents that the National Archives identified in possession of the former US President that the US Department of Justice maintained were mishandled. It included the papers from the CIA, the National Security Agency, and the FBI spanning a variety of topics of national security interest.

In the interview aired on Wednesday, Biden laid the blame for classified papers on the "staffers" who, he stated, were tasked with packing up his office at the White House at the end of his tenure with the ex-Democrat President Barack Obama. He accused the White House staff of not “thoroughly” looking over “every single piece of paper in his office" and packing up everything. Biden stated that the FBI picked up items as old as 50 years ago when he was a Senator for Delaware. The FBI has taken into custody some of the handwritten notes from Biden's time as the Vice President, the attorneys however haven't clarified whether the investigative agency is considering the notes as classified.

“One of the things that happened is that what was not done well is, as they packed up my offices to move them, they didn’t do the kind of job that should have been done to go thoroughly through every single piece of literature that’s there,” said Biden.

US President Joe Biden holds a note card as he speaks during a backyard meeting in Lancaster, Pa. Credit: AP

While the nature of the classified documents recovered from Biden's residence remains unconfirmed, it is to be noted that the sitting US President has had a career spanning over 36 years in the Senate. He was elected in 1972. During his Vice Presidency, he has had to deal with the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the 2011 death of Osama bin Laden, and the deployment of US troops on foreign soil such as Iraq. The US Special Council is still reviewing if there has been any mishandling involved with criminal intent with the papers. Any personal material will be handed back to Biden.