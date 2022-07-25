Joe Biden Boasts About Falling Gas Prices, Says 'those Extra Dollars Mean Something'

US President Joe Biden boasted about falling gas prices- a move that attempts to increase his approval ratings. In a series of tweets meted out over the weekend, he touted that the national gas prices fell for five consecutive weeks, amounting to an average plunge of 60 cents per gallon over the past 38 days. At present, natural gas is being sold at a price of US $4.50 per gallon, according to a report by American Automobile Association (AAA).

Biden, whose approval rating has declined considerably due to America’s fuel crunch, on Friday tweeted that gas prices have declined by 60 cents over the past 38 days. He made a subsequent tweet on Sunday, underscoring that it was now 65 cents over 40 days. In a separate statement, America's top leader said that he understood the value of every cent and penny that is spent on purchasing fuel.

“I grew up in a family where if the price of gas went up, we felt it,” the president tweeted on his personal account. “Gas prices have dropped since mid-June and should continue to come down in the days and weeks ahead. I know those extra dollars and cents mean something.”

Biden attempting to secure fuel from other countries

Amidst Russia’s war of attrition on Ukraine, America has slashed down the import of Russian natural gas to a significant level, thereby raising the average prices of the much-valued fuel. Amidst growing public disappointment, President Joe Biden is pulling all stops to secure fuel supplies from alternative countries. Earlier this month, he made his maiden visit to Saudi Arabia leaving experts to opine that it was primarily focused on securing supplies.

But, Biden emerged from his meetings without an immediate deliverable on oil production. Despite that, he expressed optimism that oil-producing nations would take steps to boost the global supply in the coming months, as reported by The Hill. While his office initially downplayed the role that fuel shortages back home played in POTUS’ trip, it soon became clear as he held several meetings with Saudi Arabian leaders. Notably, the kingdom is the de-facto leader of OPEC+ which is set to meet next month.

