Joe Biden Botches Pronunciation Of VP Kamala Harris’ Name At White House Event | Watch

One might assume that US President Joe Biden would know how to address his second-in-command after working closely with her for over two years. However, this does not seem to be the case as the POTUS recently appeared to forget how to pronounce the name of Vice President Kamala Harris at a White House event.

Biden’s latest blunder came during Tuesday’s celebration at the White House for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, when he spoke: “As Kamala said, we’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California.” However, many pointed out that the VP’s name sounded like ‘Camilla’, as opposed to the correct pronunciation ‘Comma-la’.

A video shared by Biden-critic RNC Research on Twitter has gone viral for this very reason, with many mocking the gaffe-prone 80-year-old president who is seen in the video standing next to Harris. “Joe Biden just mispronounced Kamala Harris' name,” reads the caption of the clip, which has garnered over 182,000 views on Twitter and several comments.

Joe Biden just mispronounced Kamala Harris' name pic.twitter.com/VUENbvUICS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 17, 2023

Social media users react to Biden's gaffe

Reacting to it, one Twitter user wrote, “The look on her face is priceless!” Another user recalled how Harris made sure people knew how to properly say her name when she was sworn in as VP by sharing a video on the correct pronunciation. “Does he not know her name? They've been together for how long now? I remember when the press when nuts if you didn't pronounce her name correctly. Joe gets a pass as usual,” the user wrote. Another user quipped, “Seeking speech language pathologist for White House.” A fourth user who did not find it funny wrote, “Is this even shocking any more. It is a daily occurrence.”

In a memoir released in 2019, Harris had clarified the correct pronunciation of the name she derived from her mother's South Indian heritage. “[M]y name is pronounced ‘comma-la,’ like the punctuation mark. It means ‘lotus flower,’ which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture,” she wrote, according to CNN.