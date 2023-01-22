Joe Biden Briefed On LA Shooting, US President Asks FBI To Support Local Law Enforcement

US President Joe Biden has been briefed about the LA shooting which killed at least 10 people, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park that led to the death of 10 people and left 10 others injured. The Press Secretary also said President Biden has directed the FBI to provide full support to the local authorities.

“The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known,” Pierre tweeted.

The LA sheriff Captain Andrew Meyer told reporters on Sunday morning that the Saturday mass shooting happened in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue at around 10:22 pm. According to the LA Times, the shooting occurred during the Lunar New Year’s celebration that took palace seven miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

‘Too early to call it a hate crime’

Commenting on the situation when the officers arrived on the scene, Meyer asserted, “When officers arrived on the scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons ... pouring out of the location, screaming. The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims”.

The LA sheriff then said upon arrival the firefighters declared 10 of the victims dead at the scene. While the investigation is still underway, the motive of the attack is yet to be revealed. Asked whether it was a targeted mass shooting, Meyer informed reporters that it is too early to call the shooting a hate crime. “We will look at every angle,” he said.

According to LA Times, the Saturday mass shooting is one of the worst shooting incidents in LA County’s history.

The last mass shooting of this scale in the Californian city happened in 2008 when a man dressed as Santa Claus entered a home in Covina which lead to the death of nine people including the gunman’s former wife and ex-in-laws. One of the US state’s deadliest shootings in modern history took place in 1984 when a gunman killed at least 21 people at a McDonald's restaurant in San Ysidro, near San Diego.