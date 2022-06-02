Joe Biden Briefed On Tulsa Shooting Incident As Police Confirm 4 Dead, Including Shooter

The White House said that United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) was briefed about the situation in Tulsa, Oklahoma after police said that four people died and several others were left injured in a campus shooting. In a Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Department confirmed that the shooter is also dead. Deepening the anxiety of the country beset by mass shootings, on Wednesday afternoon (local time), law enforcement received a call about a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital which “turned into an active shooter situation”.

"At this point, we can confirm the shooter is dead," police said in the post, although it was not clear whether the shooting was self-inflicted.

"Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats," the post added. Police went through “multiple floors” clearing the building and evacuating the victims by Wednesday evening. According to CNN, Richard Meulenberg, with police, said Wednesday, adding that there are "hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people within the building”. Meulenberg added, “We're treating this as a catastrophic scene right now”. A reunification site was also set up for the family members and friends at Memorial High School west of LaFortune Park.

With Wednesday’s Tulsa shooting claiming four lives, pressure on the Biden administration has further magnified. The debate around gun laws in the United States faced a fresh trigger after 19 young student and two teachers died in the Texas school shooting. 18-year-old shot pupils at Robb Elementary School, Uvalde while the nation was still grieving the racially-motivated mass shooting at Buffalo grocery store in New York where a gunman shot dead 10 Black people and injured three others.

People tell Biden: 'Do something’

Tulsa medical campus shooting in the backdrop of Biden already facing desperate pleas to stop gun massacres plaguing the country. On Sunday the US President visited Uvalde to attend a memorial service for the 19 children and two teachers who were killed by a teen shooter. The crowd shouted “Do something!” as Biden left Sacred Heart church where he attended Mass with mourning relatives. To this, Biden had replied, “We will. We will” only to witness another shooting incident in Tulsa.

