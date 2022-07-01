Joe Biden Calls On Congress To Remove Filibuster To Codify Roe V. Wade Into Law

US President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Congress to remove the filibuster rule in order to codify the Roe v. Wade to grant the rights to an abortion to the women in the United States. In a far-reaching decision earlier this week, the US Supreme Court officially reversed nearly a half century old Roe v. Wade, declaring the right to abortion unconstitutional, handing power to the individual states to sqaush on the women's reproductive right. Justice Samuel Alito had said in the draft opinion that the 1973 Roe ruling Roe "must be overruled" because it was "egregiously wrong."

In a press conference on Thursday at the end of the NATO summit in Madrid, Biden said that he aims to "codify Roe v. Wade into law."

“And the way to do that is to make sure Congress votes to do that. And if the filibuster gets in the way — it’s like voting rights — it should be we provide an exception for this. We require an exception for the filibuster for this action," said the US President while speaking on the sidelines of the 2-day NATO summit. Biden emphasised that he intends to codify Roe to ensure the right to privacy is made a federal law as he disagreed with the last week's Supreme Court ruling. Shortly after the draft opinion was made public the US President had labelled the decision as "outrageous" and "destabilising" and had asked the Congress to overturn the ruling by writing Roe v. Wade into law.

Filibuster requires 60 votes to pass a law in Senate

The filibuster requires at least 60 votes to pass a law in the United States Senate and changing it will instead allow the US senators to write the 1973 Roe v. Wade into a legislation. But it is up to the Senate to get rid of the filibuster. A bill enshrined to codify Roe had earlier failed by a 49-51 vote last May in 2021. As Biden pushed for scrapping the filibuster, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell labelled his recent remarks about the Supreme Court "inappropriate."

“Attacking a core American institution like the Supreme Court from the world stage is below the dignity of the president," McConnell said in a statement. "Beyond that, President Biden’s attacks on the court are unmerited and dangerous. He’s upset that the court said the people, through their elected representatives, will have a say on abortion policy."

The ruling to end the abortion rights for women prevalent for over half a century was drafted in February. The first draft of the majority opinion, which may have been circulated among justices on February 10, offered the justices and the Supreme Court time for deliberations in one of the most consequential cases that involve overturning of 49-year-old precedent.