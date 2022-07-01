Joe Biden Calls SC Climate Case Ruling 'devastating Decision'; Vows To Take Legal Action

US President Joe Biden on Thursday termed the Supreme Court ruling that curbs federal power to limit greenhouse gas emissions a "devasting decision." In a statement released by the White House, Biden described the verdict as a "major step back" for the country. His remarks came after the apex American court on June 30, in a 6-3 ruling, constrained the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) authority to regulate carbon emissions from existing coal power plants.

"The Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia vs. EPA is another devastating decision that aims to take our country backward...We cannot and will not ignore the danger to public health and existential threat the climate crisis poses," US President said, as quoted by WH in a press release.

The verdict largely hits Biden's plans to tackle the climate crisis. The court on Thursday sided with conservative states and fossil fuel companies and ruled that the EPA did not have any authority to impose sweeping curbs. The litigation was brought against the EPA by West Virginia on behalf of 18 other Republican-led states. The complainant states also included some of America's coal plants. They believed Biden's climate agenda would force them away from using coal, thus, leading to a severe economic cost.

Biden, however, refused to accept the court's decision that he claimed will be "damaging America's ability to keep our air clean and combat climate change." Biden vowed to use his lawful authorities to take adequate measures to protect public health and tackle the climate crisis. Biden informed that he directed his legal team to work with the Department of Justice (DOJ) to review the court decision carefully and look for ways under federal law to mitigate threats to climate.

'I will take action:' Biden

Promising to continue the fight against climate change, Biden stated his administration will take necessary action using lawful executive, including EPA's legally-upheld authorities, to "keep our air clean." He noted the significant impact of carbon emissions on climate, adding that his administration will work towards ensuring Congressional action so that Americans can fully seize economic opportunities, cost-saving benefits, and security of a clean energy future.

Apart from Biden, climate activists are also deeply concerned over the outcome of the case as the 19 states that brought the suit against EPA have only contributed to a 7% drop in limiting emissions since 2000, BBC reported. "Today's Supreme Court ruling undermines EPA's authority to protect people from climate pollution at a time when all evidence shows we must take action with great urgency," said Vickie Patton, general counsel for Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), as quoted by BBC. This comes as the Biden administration committed to reducing its carbon emissions by at least 52% by 2030 against 2005 levels.

(Image: AP/Unsplash/Shutterstock)