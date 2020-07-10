Joe Biden Campaigns For WHO Membership, Says He Will Rejoin It On His First Day In Office

Presumptive Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, on July 9, said that he would rejoin World Health Organisation if elected in the upcoming presidential elections. His remarks came after the Trump administration officially pulled out United States from WHO over issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joe Biden, in his run for the elections scheduled for November, said that altering Trump's decision would be the first thing he’d do if reelected. Taking to Twitter, he wrote that rejoining the global heath body would not only make the country safer but also restore the American leadership on the global stage.

US exits WHO

On July 7, US President Donald Trump informed the Congress that the United States has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organisation (WHO). The move comes amid an overwhelming battle against COVID-19 pandemic which has now infected over 3,084,690 across the 50 states.

Confirming the news, Senator Robert Menendez informed that Congress received a notification for the withdrawal from Trump administration on Tuesday, July 7. In his tweet, Menendez slammed Trump, calling his response to the COVID-19 crisis "chaotic and incoherent”. In addition, he also wrote that the move would leave the US alone and sick.

