Joe Biden Condemns Systemic Racism And White Supremacy, Says 'we Must Change Our Hearts'

US President Joe Biden on Sunday denounced systemic racism saying, it is 'ugly poisons' in society and every human being has inherent dignity and deserves to be treated with fairness. In his speech on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Biden asked nations and US citizens to recognize the ways that racism, gender discrimination, and other forms of marginalization intersect society.

“Racism, xenophobia, nativism, and other forms of intolerance are not problems unique to the United States. They are global problems,” the US president said, according to the transcript released by the White House. Furthermore, he said that he signed executive orders the first day in office removing racial-based ban against immigrants to maintain equity and racial justice across the United States.

Expressing strong condemnation against White Supremacy, and the increase in instances of violence against Black, Native, Latino, Asian American, and Pacific Islander, the US president said “we will not shy away” from enforcing measures to eliminate hate. He added that his administration will ensure that the US and the globe were a “safe harbour” for people of colour. Further in his speech, the US President denounced the human rights violations against Rohingya in Burma and the Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang province as he called the governments to draft “inclusive” processes to take into effect countrywide. Biden, furthermore, pushed for respect and equality of all citizens, also denouncing gender based discrimination.

Harris denounces gender-based discrimination

US president’s remarks followed his Vice President Kamala Harris’ empowering speech at the UN for women's equality. In a similar spirit, Harris condemned discrimination as she told the UN convention that the status of democracy in any country is the status of women. Further, she mentioned the many struggles of Eleanor Roosevelt's who introduced the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, for liberating women. In her speech, Harris emphasized that democracy protects human rights and upholds rule of law and it should ensure that every individual is treated "fairly and equally".