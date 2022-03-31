Joe Biden Condemns Terror Attacks In Israel; Extends Condolences To PM Naftali Bennett

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and expressed his condolences over the recent terror attacks in Israel. In a call with Bennett, Biden said that the US "stands firmly with Israel" following continued attacks that killed 11 people in one week in the country. The US President's call came a day after a Palestinian gunman shot down five people in Tel Aviv.

In the phone call, Biden expressed his "deepest condolences" and informed Bennett that the US stood firmly with Israel against terror attacks. He further offered "all appropriate assistance," to the country under threat. The White House in a statement said, "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel to express his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks that have killed 11 people in three Israeli cities."

“The United States stands firmly and resolutely with Israel in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel", the statement said. The call came after five people were killed in a shooting in a suburb of Tel Aviv. The shooting was the third such attack in Israel over the last seven days and the fifth in two weeks.

Terming the attacks as part of ‘a wave of murderous Arab terrorism’, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett prompted the Israeli police to go to the highest level of alert. Furthermore, in a stern message following the attack, Israeli PM Bennett vowed to put down an “iron fist” against such attacks and slammed the perpetrators of terror. Meanwhile, Kobbi Shoshani, Consul-General of Israel to India, also condemned the event and slammed the terror organisations. Speaking to Republic TV following the attack, he said that the country was on high alert and was taking tough action against such threats.

Israel faces three terror attacks in 7 days

On March 22, four people were killed in a stabbing attack in Be'er Sheva. The assailant, who identified with the Islamic State, was shot dead by the police. Following this, another attack took place on March 27 when two assailants from the Israeli Arab city of Umm al-Fahm carried out a shooting attack in Hadera. The shooters killed two 19-year-old Border Police members. On March 29, a Palestinian gunman killed five people in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, forcing the country’s police force to be on extreme alert.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: AP)