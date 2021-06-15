Joe Biden Confuses Syria With Libya Repeatedly At G7 While Talking About Russia

US President Joe Biden appeared to confuse Syria with Libya while discussing ways of working with Russia during a press conference on June 13 at Group of Seven (G7). The 78-year-old spoke about working with Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide economic assistance to the people of Libya. His mix-up of both the nations resulted in several confused glances at the press conference during the G7 summit in Cornwall, England. While Biden somewhat faced criticism on the internet, the White House later brushed off the confusion and confirmed that US President was talking about Syria the middle eastern country where Russia and the United States are involved in a civil war.

Biden said, “And so, there’s a lot going on where we can work together with Russia. For example, in Libya, we should be opening up the passes to be able to go through and provide — provide food assistance and economic — I mean, vital assistance to a population that’s in real trouble.”

“And, for example, the rebuilding of — of Syria, of Libya, of — you know, this is — they’re there. And as long as they’re there without the ability to bring about some order in the — in the region, and you can’t do that very well without providing for the basic economic needs of people,” he further said.

Confusing both nations for the third time, US President also said, “So I’m hopeful that we can find an accommodation that –where we can save the lives of people in — for example, in — in Libya, that — consistent with the interest of — maybe for different reasons — but reached it for the same reason — the same result.” The high-profile press conference was live-streamed and the snippets of Biden’s mix up was also used by rival Republicans to mock him.

'Not looking for conflict' with Russia

Ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday, Biden said he is not looking for 'conflict' with Russia instead he will law down 'red lines' if US President faced aggression from Kremlin leader. After rallying 30 NATO allies to face up to challenges from Moscow and Beijing, Biden insisted: "I'm not looking for conflict with Russia, but that we will respond if Russia continues its harmful activities." Further, while talking about Putin, Biden said, "He’s bright, he’s tough, and I have found that he is, as they say, a worthy adversary.”

IMAGE: AP