Joe Biden Criticized For Brushing Off Horror Of Afghans Falling Off US Evacuation Plane

US President Joe Biden, who is already under fire for ‘flawed’ or ‘chaotic’ withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, has drawn more severe backlash for not knowing when the video of Afghans falling off a US military plane leaving Kabul emerged. As per reports, at least two people fell to their deaths from the C-17A aircraft after hanging on the side, just below the wing. In an ABC News interview on the Taliban reconquering Afghanistan, when Biden was asked about the heart-wrenching video, the US President said that the video “ was four to five days ago” leaving the anchor stunned.

The clip from the exclusive interview spread across social media like a wildfire with netizens criticising Biden as ‘insensitive.’ One of the Twitter users said that the US President “has lost it.” However, others were quick to defend Biden saying that “If you were a soldier in Kabul, it was four days ago. It was at least 72 hours ago but in Kabul time, it was 4 days ago.” Notably, one said, “Not sure what’s scariest, the fact that he got that so wrong to that he doesn’t seem to care. These were human beings, Joe…”

Biden dismisses Afghans falling out of planes by saying “that was 4-5 days ago.” It was 2 days ago. pic.twitter.com/jWaxaHXsMT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2021

Afghan people falling off from us aircraft.

God save mankind 😢#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Oer2fiaq8a — Rubeena khan (@rubeenamehsud) August 16, 2021

In the first television interview since the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan left the world by surprise, the ABC News anchor asked some serious questions to the US ,President including if the US troop withdrawal could’ve been carried out without any mistakes. Biden replied, “No, I don't think it could have been handled in a way that, we're gonna go back in hindsight and look -- but the idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens. I don't know how that happened.”

Taliban Declares Afghanistan as 'Islamic Emirate'

Meanwhile, on August 19, marking the first independence day of Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, the insurgents declared the war-ravaged nations as 'Islamic Emirate'. The Taliban has changed the name of the country as 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' after previously floating in its 'iron fist' rule from 1996 to 2001. Taliban Spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter on Thursday, "Declaration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the country's independence from the British rule."

