Joe Biden Denies US Is In Talks With South Korea To Conduct Nuclear Exercises

United States is not in discussion about the joint nuclear exercises with South Korea, US President Joe Biden clarified on Tuesday, in a contradictory statement made by South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol a day earlier. Washington and Seoul will hold bilateral military exercises involving US nuclear assets, Yoon had told Chosun Ilbo newspaper.

Seoul and Washington are discussing "joint exercises involving US nuclear assets to counter North Korea’s nuclear threats," the leader of South Korea had said in an interview. Biden, however, walked back on Yoon's remarks after refusing that such a discussion was taking place.

Biden rejects South Korea's proposal

As he returned from his New year vacation and addressed a White House briefing, Biden was asked by a reporter about the emerging reports in South Korea. “No," asserted the US president, commenting on whether Seoul and the US are planning a joint nuclear exercise to deter the increasingly belligerent North Korea's series of missile launches over the last year posing threat to United States allies' security. Biden rejected the proposal of his South Korean counterpart to start military manoeuvres in order to bolster its defences under Washington's 'nuclear umbrella'.

"The nuclear weapons belong to the United States, but planning, information sharing, exercises and training should be jointly conducted by South Korea and the United States," Yoon had told The Chosun Ilbo newspaper in an interview.

The deployment of the deterrence forces on the Korean peninsula by the ROK would significantly escalate tensions between the two hostile neighbours who marked the New Year 2023 with the launch of a barrage of ballistic missiles over the weekend. While Kim Jong-un unveiled his new shorter-range missile capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons, South Korea test-fired a solid fuel rocket designed to install a spy satellite in orbit in a retaliatory defiant military posture.

South Korea relies on the US nuclear umbrella as a crucial component of the alliance between the three allies Japan-Seoul-Washington that aims at deterring North Korea's conventional military assault across the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) running 38th parallel north across the Korean peninsula. As relations between the Korean nations worsened, Seoul's Yoon declared a joint nuclear drill with the US, saying its aim would be to rehearse the implementation of extended deterrence and readiness.