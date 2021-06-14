Joe Biden Dials New Israel PM Naftali Bennett, Extends Best Wishes & Affirms Cooperation

US President Joe Biden congratulated Naftali Bennett after he was elected as the new Prime Minister of Israel on Sunday with a thin 60-59 majority vote. In a telephonic conversation, Biden recalled his decades-long support for the US-Israel relationship and vowed to deepen cooperation between both nations. Moreover, the US President and the Yamina chief agreed to consult each other on all regional security issues.

Biden also conveyed that his administration will work closely with the new Israeli government to advance peace, security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians. This assumes significance amid the recent ceasefire with Hamas. In a statement, the US president added, "Israel has no better friend than the United States. The bond that unites our people is evidence of our shared values and decades of close cooperation and as we continue to strengthen our partnership, the United States remains unwavering in its support for Israel’s security".

Benjamin Netanyahu loses power

Benjamin Netanyahu remained in office as head of the caretaker government as no clear winner emerged in the last 4 elections held since April 2019. As Knesset seats are allocated among various parties as per proportional representation, no single party has ever won 61 seats needed for a majority. After Netanyahu failed to form a government, Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid was given 4 weeks to cobble up a coalition.

On June 2, 8 political parties in Israel reached an agreement to form a unity government that would end Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure as the PM. They include Yesh Atid (17 seats), Kahol Lavan (8 seats), Israel Beiteinu (7 seats), Labor (7 seats), Yamina (7 seats), New Hope (6 seats), Meretz (6 seats) and Raam (4 seats). Making this announcement shortly before the deadline to form the government, Lapid stated that he had informed Israel President Reuven Rivlin of the agreement.

With Raam on board, this is the first time in many decades that an Arab party will be a part of the ruling coalition. As a part of the rotational deal, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett will become the Prime Minister first for two years followed by Yair Lapid. Even as Netanyahu's 12-year tenure- the longest for any Prime Minister in Israel's history came to an end on Sunday, he made it clear that he has no indication of leaving the political arena.

He stated, "If it is destined for us to be in the opposition, we will do it with our backs straight until we topple this dangerous government and return to lead the country". Earlier, he not only claimed the new coalition was a result of the "great election fraud' in the history of democracy but also asserted that it will not be able to form a consensus on key national issues. Meanwhile, he also denied allegations of incitement to violence in the wake of a public statement made by Nadav Argaman, the head of Israel's internal security agency Shin Bet.