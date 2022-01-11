Joe Biden Discreetly Approved $200 Million Security Aid To Ukraine In December: Report

The Joe Biden administration of the United States quietly approved an additional $200 million in security assistance to Ukraine late in December, CNN reported. A large part of the $200 million security package comprised military equipment such as small guns, ammunition, secure radios, and medical equipment. The White House informed Congress about its decision earlier this month, but other US officials learned about it through confidential channels, according to the report.

CNN reported citing a source, that the additional $200 million in security help to Ukraine is insufficient to dissuade any form of suspected Russian escalation. However, Kiev has made it clear that it wants further security assistance beyond the defensive armament that the US is already providing.

The new security support will take some time to reach Ukraine, according to the report. Further, Russia is accused by Western countries of massing thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for a military strike. The charges have been frequently refuted by Moscow.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The Joe Biden administration tried to keep this new security package under wraps ahead of the US-Russia security discussions that took place in Geneva earlier on Monday, CNN reported, citing two congressional aides. At the beginning of December, Ukraine's defence minister told parliament that Russia had massed tens of thousands of troops near the border and was preparing for a large-scale military operation by the end of January.

Russia has maintained that the military buildup along the border is a deterrent to NATO, the Western military alliance. It wants legally enforceable assurances that NATO would not expand eastward and that particular weaponry will not be supplied to Ukraine or any of its neighbours.

On the other hand, the United States has condemned what it sees as a Kremlin attempt to exert control over the future of independent states. Although Ukraine has not been offered membership in NATO, it maintains close connections with the organisation. Following the US-Russia meetings on Monday, a Russia-NATO Council will convene in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

In addition, Politico reported, citing a draft copy of the legislation that House Republicans are likely to introduce legislation that would enhance US defence financing to Ukraine and reimpose sanctions on Moscow if passed. The Senate's version of the proposed legislation, the "Guaranteeing Ukrainian Autonomy by Reinforcing its Defence (GUARD) Act," was introduced in mid-December.

