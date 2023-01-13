Joe Biden 'doesn’t Know What Was In Them': White House On Classified Records Discovery

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an unsecured office in Washington dating from his time as vice president. Robert Hur, a onetime U.S. attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump, will lead the investigation and plans to begin his work soon, reported AP.

White House Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierrre fended off questions from reporters in the Press Room regarding the political storm that has brewed from the discovery of these documents. The White House said the Biden was "surprised to learn any records had been found" and that he "doesn’t know what was in them". It was also reported that as soon as Biden's lawyers realised these documents were there, "they did the right thing and immediately turned them over to the Archives".

The White House also said that the President Biden took it "very seriously, when it comes to taking classified documents and information". Jean-Pierre reiterated that the entire incident was "under review".

Key dates in discovery of classified records

November 2, 2022: Biden’s personal attorneys come across Obama-Biden administration documents in a locked closet while packing files as they prepare to close out Biden’s office in the Penn Biden Center. They notify the National Archives.

November 3, 2022: The National Archives takes possession of the documents.

November 4, 2022: The National Archives informs the Justice Department about the documents.

Novemeber 14, 2022: Garland assigns U.S. attorney John Lausch to look into whether a special counsel should be appointed to investigate the matter.

December 20, 2022: Biden’s personal counsel informs Lausch that a second batch of classified documents has been discovered in the garage at Biden’s Wilmington home. The FBI goes to Biden’s home in Wilmington and secures the documents.

January 5, 2023: Lausch advises Garland he believes that appointing a special counsel is warranted.J

January 9, 2023: CBS News, followed by other news organizations, reveals the discovery of the documents at the Penn Biden Center. The White House acknowledges that “a small number” of Obama-Biden administration records, including some with classified markings, were found at the center. It makes no mention of the documents found in Wilmington.

January 11, 2023: Biden’s lawyers complete their search of Biden’s residences, find one additional classified document in the president’s personal library in Wilmington. NBC News and other news organizations reveal a second batch of documents has been found at a location other than the Penn Wilson Center.

January 12, 2023: Garland announces that he has appointed Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney in the Trump administration, to serve as special counsel.

(with AP inputs)