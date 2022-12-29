Joe Biden Doesn't Trust, Speak 'freely' In Front Of Secret Service Agents, Claims New Book

An excerpt from a new book by Chris Whipple has brought various revelations to light about US President Joe Biden, who according to Whipple’s ‘The Fight of His Life’, remains skeptical of the country’s esteemed federal agency- the Secret Service. The book, which is based on the 80-year-old president, was teased to readers through an excerpt published by The Independent ahead of its launch on January 17, 2023.

‘The Fight of His Life’ claims that Biden likes to remain tight-lipped about sharing grave matters with the Secret Service, as he reportedly told an aide that he believed an agent lied about being bitten by former first dog Major. “Look, the Secret Service are never up here. It didn’t happen,” he allegedly told a friend while pointing at the place where the incident happened on the second storey of the White House. Despite internal emails suggesting that the dog bit agents for eight consecutive days, Biden thought “somebody was lying … about the way the incident had gone down,” read a line from the excerpt.

As per the book, what made Biden more suspicious of the Secret Service was the dog bite incident that occurred on the morning of March 8. “Without warning or provocation, Major barked loudly at [the agent] … and charged,” read an incident report. “Having no time to seek cover from the attack, [the agent] turned away from the dog as he bit into [redacted] right leg,” it added, according to the New York Post.

After biting the agent for a second time, the dog was given away to “family friends.” Later on, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed just one of the many attacks which occurred for multiple days in a row. “The first family’s younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual,” Psaki said at a press briefing.

Why has Biden been suspicious of the Secret Service?

The incident indicates the president’s lack of faith in the service, whose primary motive is to protect him. According to Chris Whipple, Biden has been critical of the federal agency since he took office in January 2021, over doubts that several agents were supporters or “MAGA sympathizers” of his predecessor Donald Trump.

Whipple wrote that Biden “wasn’t taking any chances” as he thought the agency “is full of white ex-cops from the South who tend to be deeply conservative.” “Wary of his own Secret Service agents, the president no longer spoke freely in their presence,” the author wrote.