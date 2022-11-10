The results of all the seats that were up for grabs in the US midterm elections are not out yet, and in some cases, it might take days or even weeks. However, before the US midterms, there was talk of a 'red wave', which means that the expectation was Republicans will win big, but that has not happened. Democrats and US President Joe Biden are happy about it. It was clear from the way in which Joe Biden spoke to reporters at the White House. When CNN White House correspondent Phil Mattingly called former US President Donald Trump's movement "very strong", Biden replied sarcastically, saying "oh yeah?".

Biden’s reaction to hearing Trump’s movement being described as politically strong pic.twitter.com/WzqUKinM5b — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2022

People on the internet labelled the reply a "dark brandon" moment. Biden called the results of US midterms "good for democracy". "It was a good day, I think, for democracy, And I think it was a good day for America. ... Our democracy has been tested in recent years, but with their votes, the American people have spoken and proven once again that democracy is who we are," Biden said, as per a report from CBS news. During the press conference, a correspondent flagged a poll which suggested that two third of Americans don't want him to run again. Emboldened by the better-than-expected performance of his party in US midterm elections, amidst high inflation and war in Europe, Biden replied that the polls don't indicate anything of the sort.

Will Biden run again?

When the correspondent asked what his message was to people who don't want him to run, Biden answered by saying "watch me," another "dark brandon" moment, so to say. However, Biden did add that although he has the intention to run, he is a "great respect of fate," as per the CBS report. Biden added that he is not in any hurry and said that he and his wife Dr. Jill Biden would make the final decision "early next year". Before the midterms, some reports were suggesting that Kamala Harris or some other younger Democrat politician will replace Biden as the Democrat presidential candidate during the 2024 race, but now, Biden's position within the Democrat party has strengthened.