Joe Biden Encourages People To Take COVID-19 Vaccines At 'Vax Live' Concert In California

During "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” US President Joe Biden was joined by other influential personalities such as Prince Harry, Jennifer Lopez over the weekend to encourage the COVID-19 vaccine equity at the massive concert in California, the United States. As per the Fox News report, the collection of stars and political leaders gathered on May 2 as part of Global Citizen’s massive “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Reportedly, several commented that the Vax Live event was massive and was also ‘first of its kind’ in the Southern region of California since the COVID-19 pandemic began tightening its grip in the country last year. The taped fundraising event will be airing on several broadcasters including ABC, ANC News Live, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations on May 8.

The concert reportedly included performances by Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R., Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn, David Letterman also featured as guest speakers. Each person who attended the large event was fully vaccinated while the media and production staff were required to produce a negative COVID-19 test report before entering the stadium.

Joe Biden who was accompanied by his wife, and US First Lady Jill Biden, said in a video message, “The vaccines are safe. I promise you, They work.”

The Bidens appeared as part of the “We Can Do This” initiative to elevate the citizens’ confidence in the coronavirus jabs. The US President also added, “ We are working with leaders around the world to share more vaccines and boost production to make sure every country has the vaccines they need. If we get this done, we will not have to miss another moment.”

Vax Live exceeding its goal

The Vax Live event was a part of a growing chorus seeking a broader, more equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. As per the news agency ANI report, $53.8 million in philanthropic and corporate commitments helped to procure around 10.3 million jabs surpassing the goal for the Vax Live campaign. Prince Harry said that providing COVID-19 vaccines across the world is imperative, especially those in the poorest countries. He also showed solidarity with India and said that the nation is presently overcoming a “devastating” second wave of the pandemic.

The Duke of Sussex said, “The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere” before adding that he along with his wife Meghan are leading an effort to raise the money for the vaccine-sharing program COVAX that hopes to produce $19 billion to pay for the vaccines for medical workers.

Image credits: AP