Joe Biden Expresses 'concern' At China's Military Drills Around Taiwan Strait

On August 8, US President Joe Biden stated that while he was not worried about Taiwan, he was concerned about China's actions in the region following House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei. However, he added that he does not believe China will do anything "more".

During a brief press interaction following his recovery from COVID, US President told reporters, "I'm not worried but I'm concerned that they're moving as much as they are. I don't think they're going to do anything more."

China now claims it is extending threatening military drills near Taiwan, which have significantly increased worries about the possibility of war and disrupted air and maritime travel. The exercises, according to military leaders, will include anti-submarine drills, apparently aiming to undermine American support for Taiwan in the event of a possible Chinese invasion.

The exercises, which involved missile strikes, warplane movements, and ship movements across the Taiwan Strait's midline, are in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to the autonomous island. There have been calls for China to lower the tensions, but there has been no indication of Beijing budging.

China calls on US to respect Beijing's interests

Meanwhile, China has called on the US to respect Beijing's interests and abandon the idea of using Taiwan as a tool of control on August 8. The spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Defense, Wu Qian, added that the United States must pay for the effects of the current tensions surrounding Taiwan.

"The US is deliberately creating a crisis, and at the same time making an excuse to shift blame to others, which China firmly opposes. We urge the US to respect China's core interests and concerns, abandon to use the island of Taiwan to counter China," said Qian."

Further, on August 8, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command announced that it would continue drills in the vicinity of Taiwan, focusing on anti-submarine and air-to-ship strikes. Notably, PLA conducted joint training exercises involving all of its armed forces from August 4 to August 7 at six different locations on the island. The location and timing of the exercises were not specified in the PLA's most recent announcement notice.

Image: AP