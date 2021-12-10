US President Joe Biden on Thursday launched his virtual Summit for Democracy with a warning that democratic rights across the globe are under threat. While addressing 80 world leaders, Biden said that democracy doesn’t happen by accident, adding that countries have to renew it with each generation. “And this is an urgent matter on all our parts, in my view, because the data we’re seeing is largely pointing in the wrong direction,” he said.

During the virtual summit, Biden also expressed alarm at a “backward slide” of democracy around the globe. He called on fellow world leaders to work with him to bolster democratic institutions. Biden underscored that even long-established democracies, like the United States, haven’t been immune to the strains, and he called the moment an “inflection point in history”.

“Will we allow the backward slide of rights and democracy to continue unchecked? Or will we together — together — have a vision and the vision — not just “a” vision, “the” vision — and courage to once more lead the march of human progress and human freedom forward?” the US President asked.

“My fellow leaders, members of civil society, activists, advocates, citizens: We stand at an inflection point in our history, in my view. The choices we make, in my view, in the next — in this moment are going to fundamentally determine the direction our world is going to take in the coming decades,” he added.

Today, I'm hosting the first Summit for Democracy. We're bringing together leaders from over 100 governments, alongside activists, trade unionists, experts, and other members of civil society to lock arms and reaffirm our shared commitment to make our democracies better. pic.twitter.com/bQ2jyaHmmM — President Biden (@POTUS) December 9, 2021

Biden announces initiatives for ‘transparent, accountable governance’

While citing studies, Biden said that global freedom has now been in retreat for 15 consecutive years and that more than half of all democracies experienced a decline in the past decade. Further, during his opening remarks at the summit, the US President also announced a string of initiatives aimed at giving concrete support to civil rights where they are most embattled. He said that he was launching an initiative to spend up to $424 million on programming around the world that supports independent media, anti-corruption work and more.

Biden informed that the US Agency for International Development (USaid) will also establish a global “defamation defence fund” in a bid to provide liability coverage for investigative journalists against what the US President described as “nuisance lawsuits designed to prevent them from doing their vital work around the world”. He also said that he is going to launch new programs to help combat corruption, adding that USaid will run a series of projects to monitor and target corruption networks and protect whistleblowers, civil society groups and other fighting corruption in their home countries.

(Image: Twitter/AP)