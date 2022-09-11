Joe Biden Extends 9/11 Emergency; Warns 'terrorist Threat Of Attack Continues'

US President Joe Biden on Saturday renewed the 9/11 national emergency declared by former president George W. Bush in the year 2001 when the World Trade Center was attacked by terrorists. The “terrorist threat” behind the attacks that claimed the lives of 3,000 people “continues,” Biden said in a memo published in the Federal Register. He continued, “powers and authorities adopted to deal with the attacks must continue in effect beyond September 14, 2022.”

“I am continuing for one year the national emergency previously declared on September 14, 2001, in Proclamation 7463, with respect to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and the continuing and immediate threat of further attacks on the United States," the US president declared ahead of the 9/11 anniversary.

The 9/11 emergency declaration was among other emergencies that President Biden extended this week. He also, additionally, extended a national emergency about the sectarian violence and human rights abuses in Ethiopia that he declared last year. He also announced the renewal of an emergency declared by his predecessor Donald Trump in 2018 with respect to the threat of “foreign interference in or undermining public confidence in” 2020 US elections.

Biden paid tribute at three hallowed places of grief last year

Last year, during the 9/11 anniversary, US President Joe Biden paid tribute at three hallowed places of grief and remembrance to honour the lives lost two decades ago. September 11 tragedy is marked every year with a solemn commemoration to victims that offers reminders for Americans of the time of an unimaginable tragedy. Biden last year paid tribute to the victims of Flight 93, the hijacked plane forced down by al-Qaida terrorists using it as a weapon against the US capital. Bush had then warned that the “violence gathered within.”

“There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home,” the then president of the US George W Bush said. “But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit. And it is our continuing duty to confront them.” Biden paid respect at the trio of sites of New York, Pennsylvania and outside Washington where four hijacked planes crashed on Sept. 11, 2001, killing nearly 3,000 people.