Joe Biden Extends Regards To Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed On Being Elected As UAE President

United States President Joe Biden congratulated Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon his appointment as the President of the UAE

United States President Joe Biden on Saturday congratulated and extended his regards to Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon his appointment as President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and pledged to deepen ties between the two nations. This came after Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former President of the UAE, died at the age of 73 on May 13. According to a statement from the White House, President Biden said, “I congratulate my long-time friend Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates.” 

Further, Biden said, “As I told Sheikh Mohammed yesterday during our phone call, the United States is determined to honour the memory of the late president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan by continuing to strengthen the strategic partnership between our countries over the coming months and years," as per the statement.  

The US President also highlighted that the United Arab Emirates is an important US ally. He went on to say that Sheikh Mohammed, with whom he met numerous times as Vice President when he was the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has been at the forefront of forming this alliance for a long time. Biden is looking forward to working with Sheikh Mohammed to establish this great foundation to expand the relationships between their nations and peoples even further. 

Blinken congratulates new President of Abu Dhabi

Apart from US President Joe Biden, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also congratulated the ruler of Abu Dhabi. Taking to Twitter, Blinken said, “Warm congratulations to His Highness @MohamedBinZayed on becoming President of the United Arab Emirates.” He even added that Sheikh Mohammed will continue on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed's legacy. 

Blinken also offered his deep condolences on the demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.  

In addition to this, the cause of Sheikh Khalifa's death has yet to be determined. UAE will observe the mourning period for 40 days, with flags flying at half-mast beginning May 13, WAM reported. According to media reports, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs has stated that from May 14-17, all ministries, departments, and entities would be closed for three days. 

PM Modi condoles demise of UAE President

Meanwhile, on May 13, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences over the sudden demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In a tweet, PM Modi said, “I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed". He further remembered the late UAE president as a "great statesman and visionary leader" who promoted India-UAE relations. Prime Minister conveyed “heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE.” 

