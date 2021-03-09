President Joe Biden Eyes May Deadline To Secure Enough Vaccines For Every Adult In USA

The US President Joe Biden on March 8 noted that the country in the “last big week” rolled out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and also secured enough doses for every American by the end of May. Biden has repeatedly said that the US expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adults by the end of May, which is two months earlier than anticipated. On Monday, he informed that the nation has already secured enough doses for every citizen, but he also cautioned that the country still has “further to go”. Biden even urged people to continue wearing a mask, maintain social distance and get inoculated.

From rolling out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to securing enough doses for every American by the end of May — last week was a big week, but we still have further to go. Please keep wearing masks, stay socially distanced, and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 8, 2021

The US FDA granted emergency use authorisation to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first single-dose COVID vaccine approval in the United States. According to the FDA, trial results showed the J&J vaccine to be 72% effective in the US and 66.1% globally. Fauci's remark comes after people in the US expressed concern regarding the efficacy of the J&J vaccine. The effectiveness of the J&J vaccine is considered low as compared to Moderna and Pfizer's COVID-19 drug, both of which claim to be over 90% effective.

The approval of the new vaccine comes at a time when the world, including the United States, is battling with new variants of the COVID-19 virus. Moderna and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines have shown to provide protection against some of the new variants. However, J&J is yet to test its vaccine against new variants circulating across the world.

All three vaccines are ‘highly effective’

Meanwhile, US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci urged Americans to take any of the three vaccines available at the moment. He asked people to not delay getting inoculated and take any of the three vaccines as quickly as possible. The nation's top infectious disease expert further added that he would have taken Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and not waited for another had it been approved by the FDA before. Fauci said that all three vaccines are "highly effective" and people should not delay getting vaccinated over another drug.

Further, Fauci has even assured that high school students in the United States should be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by autumn. He told CBS channel that the elementary school kids will get vaccinated in early 2022.

(Image: AP)

