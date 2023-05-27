Joe Biden Faces Backlash For His 'hands-off' Approach In Debt Ceiling Talks; But Why?

Amid the looming debt ceiling crisis, US President Joe Biden left the White House on Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend. The departure of the rather optimistic 46th president of the United States has attracted a lot of criticism. Fellow Democrat leaders are hurling criticism at the 80-year-old US president for not “being involved” in the debt-ceiling talks with hardline Republicans, The New York Post reported. Biden kept an optimistic stand prior to his departure on Friday after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that the projected debt ceiling deadline is extended to June 5. This is four days later than what the deadline was previously estimated giving Biden administration some more time to convince Congress to increase the debt ceiling.

“With regard to the debt limit, things are looking good, very optimistic,” Biden told the media on the White House lawn as he departed around 6:20 pm. “I hope we’ll have some clear evidence tonight before the clock strikes 12 that we have a deal, but it’s very close. And I’m optimistic,” he further added. According to the New York Post, the US President departed for a short excursion to Camp David and Delaware. Meanwhile, the House of Democrats is lambasting Biden’s “hands off” approach towards the issue.

President Biden left the White House Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend, 26 May 2023, Image: AP

The US President will fly Friday evening to Camp David in Maryland and from there he will head to his home in Wilmington, Delaware on Sunday, The New York Post reported. The President is scheduled to return to the DC later on Sunday. However, Biden’s return to the White House will be a touch and go, because after visiting Arlington National Cemetery to honour the nation’s war heroes on Monday, he will get on a chopper to go back to Delaware home.

The Criticisms

An anonymous politician from the House of Democrats expressed his shock after hearing the US President’s travel plans. “Please tell me that’s not true,” the Democratic leader exclaimed during a conversation with Politico. “You’re going to see a caucus that’s so pissed if he’s stupid enough to do that,” the lawmaker further added. The matter has become so contentious among the Republicans and Democrats because, for months, the White House refused to negotiate with the Republicans on their proposal.

Negotiations on the debt limit continue in the House of Representatives between mediators from the Biden administration and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Image: AP

The Republicans are pushing for a cut in Federal spending in exchange for a debt ceiling hike. However, the Biden administration which is pushing legislation like the “Inflation Reduction Act” is not interested in cutting federal spending. “It’s time to bring the president off the bench or bring somebody off the bench. No one’s responding to anything. Kevin’s (Kevin McCarthy) consistently on message,” an anonymous House Democrat told Politico. “We have the Oval Office. I’ve never seen anything like it,” he proclaimed.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., joined by fellow Democrats, speaks with reporters about the debt ceiling, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 25, 2023, Image: AP

Why Debt Ceiling crisis is a political crisis?

If we come to look at it, the Debt ceiling crisis is actually a political crisis that involves the tussle between the Republicans and Democrats. At the centre of this tussle, is the must-pass piece of legislation that is being pushed to save the country from an economic catastrophe. But what exactly is happening here? The US government, just like any other government from around the world spends more money than it brings in. Hence, the government has to borrow money to pay the bills that are due.

The national debt clock is seen in midtown Manhattan, Thursday, May 25, 2023, Image: AP

But the US Treasury can only borrow money up to a certain limit. This limit is called the Debt ceiling. If the government needs to borrow more then the Congress has to approve the extension of this ceiling. This used to be a routine ritual, but things changed after Republicans formed a majority in the US House of Representatives. Republicans are seeing this as a way to get their demands accepted. The demand in question is the cuts in the Federal spending of the US government. These cuts are not sitting well with the Democrats since they also involve cuts to affordable housing and other social security spending.

What if the US records a default?

While the Republicans and Democrats lock heads on the house floors, US President Joe Biden has remained adamant that the ceiling should be raised with “no strings attached”. However, the clock is ticking, the US government can run out of cash as early as June 5. This can make one wonder about the possible consequences of a default.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 26, 2023, Image: AP

For starters, people who work for government agencies might not end up getting their wages on time. Those depending on Social Security payments, won’t get them either. The government recording default could also have a significant impact on the financial markets. The financial markets can plunge and many can even end up losing their jobs in the immediate aftermath. However, one of the major consequences will be the impact on the integrity of the country’s economy. If the US government records a default, investors will lose confidence in the country’s ability to repay interest on its debts which comes in the form of treasury bonds.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been warning about the consequences of the government recording a default, Image: AP

The US treasury bonds are touted as one of the safest places to put money by investors around the world. If the country records a default this will shatter the world’s trust in the mighty American economy. Hence, if the standstill between the Republicans and Democrats is not addressed, then the United States will be in major trouble. While Yellen announced the extension of the deadline from June 1 to June 5, the crisis is far from over.