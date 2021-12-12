Joe Biden Faces Flak For Pushing 'climate Agenda' While Briefing On Deadly US Tornadoes

United States President Joe Biden became a cynosure of criticism for promoting his climate agenda while commenting on the deadly storms that devastated at least six states across the country's midwest and south. on Friday, December 10.

POTUS (President of the United States) was asked whether the ferocity of the storms was related to climate change, to which he said that the intensity of weather has certain effects as a result of global warming and climate change.

"I can't comment on the exact impact of these storms at this time. I will be requesting that the Environmental Protection Agency and others look into it. We all know that when the climate warms, everything becomes more intense. And it certainly has an impact here, but I can't offer you a quantifiable estimate," Biden said while speaking to reporters in Delaware.

At least 100 people have been killed in six states - Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee - as a result of severe tornados that wreaked havoc on Friday. The storms left tens of thousands of people without electricity or water.

President Biden's statement sparked a barrage of sarcastic and critical comments on social media, with many people questioning the link between climate change and storms.

Reacting to US President's statement, a Twitter user quipped, "BREAKING: According to Joe Biden global warming invented tornado outbreaks (sic)."

"It's not about the devastating loss of a loved one or the horror these communities faced. This is simply an opportunity to push the agenda, to solidify the narrative as fact. The lives of human beings are merely a means to an end....and yet 'their blood cries out' (sic)," another user wrote, while a third commented, "Way to@use a disaster to push your agenda. How stupid and inconsiderate. (sic)"

US to invest $7 trillion in sustainable energy by 2050

Scientists believe it's difficult to figure exactly how climate change affects tornado frequency. They are of the opinion that as the world warms, the climatic conditions that cause such outbreaks are becoming more intense in winter, AP reported.

It is significant to mention here that environmental protection and dealing with the effects of climate change are two of the Biden administration's top concerns. The White House also intends to invest $7 trillion in sustainable energy by 2050, with a goal of zero carbon emissions.

