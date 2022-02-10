Joe Biden Faces Truckers Protest Threat As 'The People's Convoy' Group Functioning On FB

Days after Canada was engulfed in the chaos linked to ‘Freedom Convoy’, United States President Joe Biden is facing the possibility of truck driver protests just like the ones taking place in Ottawa over COVID-19 vaccine mandates. According to The Hill, the US Department of Homeland security (DHS) on Wednesday warned police partners of demonstrations similar to the ones taking place in Canada. DHS also noted that the potential protests can even disrupt the Super Bowl or the State of Union address.

The media outlet quoted a DHS memo shared with police partners as saying that the agency “has received reports of truck drivers potentially planning to block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates. The convoy will potentially begin in California as early as mid-February, potentially impacting the Super Bowl scheduled for 13 February and the State of the Union address scheduled for 1 March”.

The DHS warning police partners came in the backdrop of Canadian lawmakers, expressing increasing worry over the economic effects of the disruptive protest against the COVID-19 mandate organised by truckers. The so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ also blocked one of the busiest US-Canada borders.

The blockade at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario prevented traffic from entering Canada while some US-bound traffic was still moving, stated Canada’s Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, according to AP. Mendicino called the bridge “one of the most important border crossings in the world.” It is to note that the route carries around 25% of all trade between Canada and the United States.

‘The People’s Convoy’ group functional on Facebook

Along with trade troubles and DHS warnings, a Facebook group by the name ‘The People’s Convoy’ is already functional on social media for truckers protests in the United States. The group is already orchestrating a “March for Freedom Convoy to DC 2022.” According to posts on social media by the organisers stated that the truckers will arrive in Coachella Valley in Indio, California on 4 March for a rally “to defeat the unconstitutional mandates.” The convoy will then “roll out of California” with details still awaited for the forthcoming rallies.

Image: AP