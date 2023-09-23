Joe Biden Falsely Claims He Has Been To 'every Mass Shooting' In Speech On Gun Violence

While US President Joe Biden created history by unveiling the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, he falsely claimed that he has been to “every mass shooting” site. The latest proclamation by the 80-year-old president joins the list of other embellished assertions made by Biden in the past. Earlier this month, the US commander-in-chief claimed that he visited Ground Zero a day after the devastating 9/11 terror attacks. However, he was giving out an address to the US Senate on September 12, 2001.

“After every mass shooting, we hear a simple message – the same message all over the country. I’ve been to every mass shooting. ‘Do something. Please do something,’” he said in his Friday speech in the White House Rose Garden, CNN reported. “Our country has experienced more than 500 mass shootings,” he added. Despite these sympathetic claims, the US President has made only one trip to a mass shooting site this year. He made three such trips in 2021 and 2022 combined.

BIDEN: "I've been to every mass shooting" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nxI5WkosIn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

In March 2023, Biden visited Monterey Park, California, where a mass shooting took place at a dance studio in January. In 2022, he travelled to Buffalo days after a shooting incident took place at a supermarket. In the same month, he travelled to Uvalde Texas to pay tribute to the families of the victims of the elementary school shooting. In the year 2021, he met with Asian American leaders in Atlanta after a shooting spree in the city killed eight people including six women of Asian descent.

A historic step

Unveiling the new White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, Biden insisted that such measures would send a “clear message” about how important the issue of gun violence is for the Biden administration. “Anyone who doesn’t think that these kinds of engagements have a permanent effect on young children … these were hardened, tough cops, asking me, could I get them psychiatric help?” he asked. The 80-year-old president lauded the measures taken by his administration to prevent cases of mass shootings across the United States. “To date my administration has announced dozens of executive actions to reduce gun violence – more than any of my predecessors at this point in their presidencies, and they include everything from cracking down on ghost guns, breaking up gun trafficking, and so much more,” he added. The announcement came just days after a group of congressional Democrats in a letter called on Biden to leverage “the full power of the executive branch” to combat gun violence, CNN reported.