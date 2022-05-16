Joe Biden, FLOTUS To Visit Buffalo After Nightmare Shooting Incident At NY Supermarket

US President Joe Biden and First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Jill Biden will travel to New York on Tuesday to extend condolences to the grieving families of those who were killed in the nightmare mass shooting at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday. "Our hearts are heavy once again, but our resolve must never, ever ever," the President said on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, POTUS announced his visit to meet the grieving community, who were primarily Black.

Jill and I will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 16, 2022

Biden is yet to address the affected families personally. However, he expressed grief over the incident. "Jill and I, like all of you, pray for the victims and their families and a devastated community. They were pulled as if you got pulled into a black home in your chest, and there is no way out. Jill and I know. We know no memorial, no gestures can fill the void in the hearts they have now," Biden had said in a statement. US Vice President Kamala Harris also condemned the brutal shooting, saying that "the epidemic of hate across our country has been evidenced by acts of violence and intolerance."

Buffalo supermarket shooting

At least 10 have been confirmed dead in a racially motivated shooting in the state of New York on Saturday. An 18-year-old suspect, reportedly a white man named Payton Gendron, began firing in the supermarket's car park before entering and continuing his rampage. Unbelievably, donning a tactical gear, Grendon also streamed his grotesque act online. "The individual came here with the express purpose of taking as many Black lives as he could," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a press meet on Sunday, as quoted by USA Today. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a probe into the incident as hate-motivated violent extremism. About 13 people were shot with an assault-style rifle on Saturday, most of whom were the elderly. In a 180-page manifesto accessed by the Associated Press, the alleged gunman espoused that the US belonged to "white people" and all others "must be removed by force or terror."

#BREAKING | Mass shooting in New York supermarket: 18-year-old gunman wearing military-style clothing walked into the supermarket and opened firehttps://t.co/LYJvPoVhHF pic.twitter.com/AymOn2rqnc — Republic (@republic) May 15, 2022

Suspect has a past record of making racial threats

According to USA Today, Grendon has a history of making racial threats. During his 12th grade graduation in 2021, he was sent for mental health treatment after he threatened to shoot Susquehanna Valley High School. However, he graduated and went on to study at SUNY Broome Community College. Grendon has been charged with one count of murder as of now with further charges due following the investigation.

Biden on Sunday stated that "hate remains a stain in the soul of America" and urged all citizens to "work together" to eradicate it. Vigils and rallies were held across the city to console the victims of the "abhorrent" shooting.

(Image: AP)