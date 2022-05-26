Joe Biden, FLOTUS To Visit Families Of Texas School Shooting's Victims In 'coming Days'

US President Joe Biden and the First Lady of the US (FLOTUS), Jill Biden will travel to Texas "in the coming days" in wake of the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. POTUS will meet with the families grieving the loss of their innocent children who were killed in Uvalde on Tuesday.

"Jill and I will be travelling to Texas in the coming days to meet with the families and let them know that we have a sense of their pain and hopefully bring some comfort to the community in shock and grief and in trauma," Joe Biden said at the White House.

Biden's announcement came after he signed the executive order to increase "effective accountable policing" in the country on the death anniversary of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was brutally murdered in Minneapolis by a White police officer Derek Chauvin. The US President then echoed his remarks from his earlier address to the nation, saying that he was "sick and tired of what's going on." He also reiterated his calls for "common sense" gun reform to have a "significant impact" and potentially mitigate the dangers of such gruesome mass violence.

21 killed, including 19 children in 'horrific' Texas school shooting

At least 21 people, including 19 children were fatally shot by an 18-year-old gunman on Tuesday. Post the attack, Biden addressed the nation on the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde. The US First Ladytoo condemned the attack, stating that she is "heartbroken".

The assailant, identified as Salvador Ramos, was shot dead by law enforcement, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Texas Public Safety Department Director Steven McCaw informed that Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before he went on a killing spree at the elementary school in the Latino neighbourhood. He then drove the body of his grandmother bespattered in blood towards the school and crashed the car a block away. "He exited with his backpack, took an AR-15 Rifle and his handgun with him," McCraw added, as quoted by CNN. The attacker had also discussed his plans with a German girl he met online. Through a chilling series of messages Ramos informed her that he had shot his grandmother and was on the way to "shoot up an elementary school," CNN reported.

Assailant left bag full of ammunition outside school: Report

Speaking to CNN, Sergeant Erick Estrada from the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed that police have recovered a bag full of ammunition outside the school building suspected to be owned by Ramos. The attacker dropped the bag when he was "engaged" by the School Resource Officer (SRO), the Sergeant said. "Inside the bag was actually more ammunition. He actually dropped that ammunition and ran inside the school where he barricaded himself inside one of the classrooms and unfortunately that is where he started conducting his business of shooting innocent children," Sgt. Estrada said.

