Joe Biden Gets Note Saying 'Sir, There's Something On Your Chin' During Virtual Meeting

US President Joe Biden, on July 30 was prompted to wipe a yellow mark from his chin during a virtual meeting with Governors. A staff handed him a note asking him to check for yellow- egg yolk-like chunk on the chin. Before Biden could flip the paper to read the message, the note was exposed.

"We cannot ignore the overlapping and intertwined factors- extreme heat, prolonged drought, and supercharged wildfire conditions that are affecting the country," Biden said during the virtual meeting. "And so this is a challenge that demands our urgent, urgent action," he added.

Wildfires have raged across Pacific Northwest in recent weeks which has blanketed the US in wildfire smoke that is visible to far East Coast as well.

California Wildfire Flares

On July 30, California’s largest wildfire so far this year was flaring up but it was because the flames were chewing through unburned islands of vegetation within a perimeter that firefighters have built, authorities said. The Dixie Fire covered 376 square miles (974 square kilometers) in the mountains of Northern California where 42 homes and other buildings were destroyed and more than 10,000 are under threat.

On July 29, the vegetation burning inside the fire produced a huge “fire cloud," towering columns of smoke and ash that can pose a danger to firefighters. Residents were given assurances that it had been expected and would happen again but did not mean crews were losing control they have the fire.

“There's nothing close to our line right now. It's all interior fuels burning,” Mike Wink, an incident commander, told AP in an online briefing.

The fire northeast of the town of Paradise, which was largely destroyed in 2018 by the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century, has been burning since July 13 and is more than 20% contained.