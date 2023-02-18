The Biden administration has been watching its airspace like a hawk, ever since it spotted a Chinese surveillance balloon that was later shot down. However, the US government might have become too wary of objects cruising through its skies since the incident, sometimes to the point of deciding to eliminate what might just have been a harmless balloon.

Last weekend, the United States shot down what is said to be a regular $12 hobby balloon with an advanced missile costing some $400,000, the New York Post reported. The move ensued a laughing riot on social media and garnered ridicule from Republicans. "To be fair, Biden is providing is powerful deterrence for any high school science clubs that might try to invade America," tweeted senator Ted Cruz.

Former Rep. Peter Meijer labeled the frenzy as the “Great Balloon Panic of 2023.” “RIP to the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade’s ~$80 ham radio transmitter balloon, likely the victim of friendly fire by a $143,000,000 USAF F-22 firing a $485,000 AIM-9X Sidewinder missile during the Great Balloon Panic of 2023,” he said in a tweet.

Former US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. said that Biden "shot down some kids’ science project with a $400k sidewinder missile!" while also claiming that Biden admitted that the balloons that have been shot down in recent weeks "were likely just being used for research or recreation."

Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade reports missing balloon

The ridicule comes after the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade told Aviation Week that one of its balloons disappeared on February 11, the same day when an Air Force F-22 shot down an unidentified object flying over Canada’s Yukon Territory. The Brigade described the vanished balloon as a cylindrical object coated in silver.

It also revealed that it was last located at 38,910 feet off the west coast of Alaska a day before, thus suggesting that the balloon would have reached the Yukon Territory by the next day. On Saturday, the group said that its balloon was "missing in action." The balloon had a tiny GPS transmitter and an antenna attached to it to help the group track its location. However, balloons of that kind tend to float until they are damaged or in the midst of poor weather.